Dubai: India captain Rohit Sharma was all smiles as he posed with his two ICC titles – the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy – with the world’s tallest building, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, standing high in the background in the pictures. As BCCI shared the pictures of the trophy shoot on social media, Rohit was seen brimming with pride as he held the two coveted white-ball accolades in each hand.

On Sunday, India registered a four-wicket win over New Zealand in the summit clash to lift their third Champions Trophy title. With the recent accolade, Rohit became the second most successful Indian captain in terms of ICC titles.

Under Rohit’s captaincy, India lifted their second ICC silverware in less than nine months after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup title by beating South Africa in the final in Bridgetown.

It was also India’s fourth consecutive ICC final in less than two years after previously featuring in the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC) in 2023, the ODI World Cup in 2023, and the T20 World Cup in 2024. Rohit became the first captain in international cricket to lead his team in the final of all four major ICC events.

The Rohit-led India won the 2024 T20 World Cup last year to end a more-than-decade-long ICC title drought stretching to the Champions Trophy win under MS Dhoni’s leadership in 2013.

Dhoni continues to be the most successful Indian captain with three ICC titles to his name – the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy. Rohit has joined the list with two ICC titles in less than a year’s gap to finish ahead of legendary cricketers Sourav Ganguly (2002 Champions Trophy) and Kapil Dev (1983 ODI World Cup).

Rohit’s 76-run knock set the tone for India’s 252 chase, while Shreyas Iyer’s 48 and K.L. Rahul’s unbeaten 34 guided the side over the line with one over to spare. Axar Patel (29) and Hardik Pandya (18) also contributed with cameo knocks to take the side closer to victory in a pulsating encounter.