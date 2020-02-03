New Delhi: India’s limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma was ruled out Monday of the upcoming ODI and Test series against New Zealand after sustaining a calf injury Sunday in the fifth T20 International at the Bay Oval.

Rohit retired hurt after scoring 60 off 41 balls after he pulled his calf muscle while going for a quick single during the match in Mount Maunganui.

“He is out of the tour,” a top BCCI source said on conditions of anonymity.

After achieving a 5-0 whitewash in the T20 series, India are set to play three ODIs, starting Wednesday, and two Tests after that.

Immediately after reaching his 50 in the last game, Rohit started limping. He managed to hit Kiwi leg-spinner Ish Sodhi for a huge six, but it was clear that he was feeling uncomfortable. He retired a few minutes later.

In the T20 series Rohit, in the first two games did not score much. However, in the third and fifth game of the 5-match series Rohit got half centuries. He was rested for the fourth game.

Agencies