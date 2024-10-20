Mumbai: Director Rohit Shetty, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming action movie ‘Singham Again’, has revealed that the climax of the film was shot by the same team which works with him on the stunt-based reality show ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi’ hosted by Shetty.

Recently, Rohit attended an event pertaining to the re-release of the first part of ‘Singham’ in the city where he spoke about mounting the colossal climax for the film.

Talking about how the climax was put together, Rohit said, “We had a team of around 1000 people shooting the climax. If you see the climax there are few shots, the team from South Africa was there, which shoots ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi’ for us, the team from Bangkok was there and my team was there, so we all came together for climax. I think the kids will have a terrific experience now when they watch ‘Singham Again’ climax. I am very proud of how it has turned out”.

The trailer of ‘Singham Again’ was released recently, and draws inferences from the Hindu epic of ‘Ramayana’. It stars some of the biggest stars of Hindi cinema including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. The film marks the fifth instalment of Shetty’s Cop Universe, and is a sequel to ‘Singham Returns’.

The film integrates Rohit Shetty’s fabled cop universe as Bajirao Singham, played by Ajay Devgn, sets out to bring back his wife, Avni Kamat (inspired by Sita) played by Kareena Kapoor Khan from the clutches of Arjun’s character.

It also marks the second big-budget adaptation of Ramayana after the box-office debacle of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer ‘Adipurush’. To ensure good returns on a film, Rohit has placed the safest bet that will appeal to a large section of audience: The Ramayana.

The film is set to release on Diwali.

IANS