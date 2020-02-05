Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate police Tuesday had a tough time after a girl from Nayapalli area in Bhubaneswar slit her wrist accusing her boyfriend of impregnating and subsequently dumping her while the boyfriend lodged a report with the cops accusing the girl of blackmailing him.

According to a source, the boy — a native of Koraput district — stays at Nandan Vihar area under Infocity police limits in Bhubaneswar and prepares for competitive examinations. The boy and the girl were allegedly in love and had maintained physical intimacy leading to the alleged pregnancy. The girl came to the boy’s room Tuesday and pestered him for marriage. She slit her hand in an attempt to commit suicide after the boy turned her down.

A short while later, the boy approached Infocity police and lodged an FIR accusing the girl of blackmailing him. Moments later, the girl came to the police station and approached the boy for a talk. Both left the police station without informing the cops.

The girl suggested that the couple moved to Capital Hospital from the police station. “He had given me some abortion pills which didn’t work as expected. Besides, it led to stomachache for which we moved to Capital hospital. He left me there while I was still being diagnosed,” said the girl.

Capital Hospital authorities, meanwhile, approached the hospital police outpost based on the girl’s complaint. The cops have lodged a case and are investigating the matter.

“We have to find out if the girl is really pregnant or just trying to implicate the man in a false case. We are waiting for the medical report to arrive at a conclusion,” said Infocity police station IIC Biswajit Mohanty.

PNN