Bucharest: Romania’s top defence body Wednesday approved a request from the United States to increase its troop presence and use of the NATO country’s air bases to facilitate its ongoing military operations in Iran and the Middle East.

President Nicusor Dan said after a meeting of the Supreme Council of National Defence, which was convened to discuss the impact of the Middle East conflict.

The agreement would allow for the temporary deployment of troops and military equipment for refuelling planes and defensive equipment such as satellite communication and monitoring equipment.