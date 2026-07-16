By Sarada Prasanna Das

Odisha today stands at an important moment in India’s energy transition. At a time when electricity politics across the country is increasingly centred around promises of free power and consumption subsidies, Odisha is attempting something different — supporting households to generate electricity themselves through rooftop solar systems (RTS).

Odisha’s ambition is reflected in both the scale of financial support and its target of installing RTS in three lakh households. Under PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, the state offers an additional subsidy of up to ₹60,000 for systems up to 3 kW, over and above the central subsidy of ₹78,000, covering more than 95% of the benchmark installation cost. Tata Power-run discoms have also introduced the Utility-Led Aggregation model, enabling consumers to install a 1-kW system for as little as ₹5,000.

The discussion around RTS often assumes that attractive subsidies will naturally drive adoption. Odisha’s experience suggests otherwise. Despite generous financial incentives, adoption remains slow because the barriers extend beyond economics. For many households, particularly in rural areas, electricity bills are already modest, making the financial benefits of rooftop solar less apparent than for high-consumption urban consumers. Demand generation, therefore, cannot be treated as a passive outcome of subsidies alone. Odisha’s RTS transition must move beyond a narrow “subsidy-delivery” approach. It now requires a stronger deployment ecosystem, greater public trust and local participation, climate-resilient infrastructure, and stronger links between rooftop solar and local economic development.

Odisha needs a broader and more diversified deployment ecosystem. Tata Power Odisha distribution companies have played an active role in promoting RTS through awareness campaigns such as Gaon Chalo, demonstrating the important role discoms can play. However, relying solely on discom-led expansion may prove limiting, as distribution companies operate within financial and commercial constraints that may not always align with universal RTS deployment. Odisha therefore needs a wider ecosystem involving private developers, Renewable Energy Service Company models, local entrepreneurs, cooperatives, and community-led initiatives.

Odisha also needs to address the trust deficit surrounding RTS. Many households still perceive it as a technology meant primarily for affluent urban consumers, while concerns around billing, net metering, maintenance responsibilities, and long-term reliability continue to discourage adoption. Awareness campaigns alone are unlikely to overcome these barriers. People are more likely to adopt RTS when they see functioning systems in nearby homes and hear positive experiences from trusted local intermediaries. Equally important is a reliable after-sales service ecosystem. India’s decentralised energy programmes have often followed an “install-and-exit” approach, leaving maintenance systems weak. Odisha cannot afford to repeat this mistake. Building local technical capacity for installation and maintenance will be essential to sustain consumer confidence.

Odisha must ensure that rooftop solar systems are designed for the state’s climate realities and long-term development needs. Unlike many other states, Odisha faces recurrent cyclones, heavy rainfall, saline air conditions, and high wind speeds. Standard rooftop designs adopted elsewhere may not always be suitable across coastal Odisha. Encouragingly, utilities have begun deploying systems capable of withstanding high wind speeds, but climate resilience must become a foundational design principle rather than an optional feature. This is important because RTS is increasingly becoming part of critical household infrastructure. Climate-resilient infrastructure planning is therefore central to the success of Odisha’s RTS transition.

RTS should not be viewed only as a clean energy programme. Distributed solar systems can support rural livelihoods, decentralised enterprises, irrigation, food processing, and other productive economic activities. If strategically linked with livelihood programmes and rural development initiatives, RTS can contribute not only to decarbonisation but also to local economic transformation.

Odisha has already shown that it is willing to experiment with new approaches. The challenge now is to ensure that RTS becomes more than a subsidy scheme. If the state can successfully build a diversified deployment ecosystem, strengthen public trust, and create climate-resilient infrastructure, it may once again shape the direction of India’s electricity transition — this time through decentralised energy systems sitting quietly on rooftops across the state.

The writer is a Fellow at Sustainable Futures Collaborative, New Delhi.