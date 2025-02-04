Rourkela: The prospect of a full-fledged airport in Rourkela gained momentum following Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s recent visit to the Steel City. Majhi held discussions with Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) officials February 1 regarding the transfer of land for the airport expansion.

The Chief Minister met with RSP Director-in-Charge Alok Verma, and the meeting was deemed “very satisfactory,” according to party spokesperson Dhiren Senapati. Majhi instructed RSP to return the required land to the state government, which will then be handed over to the Airport Authority of India (AAI) for the expansion project.

Senapati confirmed that a meeting will soon take place involving the Chief Secretary, Transport Secretary, Transport Minister, district administration, AAI, and SAIL officials to streamline the land transfer process. Once the land is transferred, AAI will determine the exact area needed for the project, including runway expansion, a terminal building, and a night landing system.

Local demands for a better airport have been persistent, with the Rourkela Airport Action Committee (RAAC) leading protests. Activist Muktikanta Biswal went on an indefinite hunger strike January 26 to press for these improvements. Biswal and his accomplices were removed by police before Majhi’s arrival and later admitted to Rourkela General Hospital, where Biswal ended his fast.

PNN