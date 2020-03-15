Rourkela: In view of the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in some parts of the country, the steel city authorities here have taken all precautionary measures to contain its spread.

All offices and educational institutions including Rourkela Steel Planet (RSP), the National Institute of Technology (NIT), government and private hospitals have removed biometric attendance scanners in order to avoid unnecessary touch which could lead to the spread of virus. Employees and faculties of the various organisations are marking their entry and exit manually.

As far as the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) is concerned, it has come up with a special isolation ward for infected patients. Dr Kabi Satpathy said Sunday, “Coming up with an isolation ward was the need of the hour. We are quite prepared to tackle the situation if someone is hit by the disease. I would also advise people to come for a check up even if the smallest symptoms of coronavirus like fever, sore throat and cough surfaces. I would also recommend self isolation and ask people to stay away from social gatherings. There is nothing to panic but precaution is better than cure.”

After government’s announcement to shut down public places and gatherings till March 31, all functions at Bhanja Bhaban, Civic Centre, Gopabandhu auditorium, has been cancelled along with the previous bookings.

People here seem to be aware of the situation. Many people have been seen visiting medicine shops to buy masks, hand wash and sanitizers.

PNN