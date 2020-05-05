Rourkela: Tension ran high after irate locals pelted stones at police personnel and broke up the barricade at Nala Road containment zone in Steel City, Monday.

The incident occurred when hundreds of irate residents rushed near the Anand Bhawan lane in Mahatab Road and broke up the barricade of the Nala Road containment zone.

They pelted stones at the police personnel when the latter resisted them. As a result, police personnel ran away from the place to save themselves and took shelter under the roof of a shop. No major casualty was reported while four to five police personnel sustained minor injuries in the incident.

On being informed, DIG Kabita Jalan (Western Range), SP K Subramani and other senior police personnel rushed to the spot. The area had been sanitised before the senior police officials went near the barricade and placated the irate residents. Later, normalcy was restored in the area.

Reports said the incident is the fallout of sharp resentment brewing among the residents after remaining confined in their homes inside the containment zone for last one week.

Sources said that the residents had been hurling abuses at the police personnel for the last two days and refused to cooperate with an ASHA worker who visited the area to conduct survey works.

However, their hopes were soured after another woman (29) was identified as corona positive and admitted to the Hi-Tech COVID Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the district police have launched a probe into the incident as tension continued to prevail in the area. Two platoons of police force were deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

PNN