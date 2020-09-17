Rourkela: Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) chief executive officer Dipak Chattaraj has tested positive for COVID-19, informed the RSP’s public relation officer (PRO) Archana Satapathy Wednesday afternoon.

CEO Chattaraj’s Antigen test was conducted earlier and the report was negative. However, after a subordinate staffer of his office was detected as positive for the virus, Chattaraj again underwent COVID-19 test three days ago and the report came out to be positive, sources said.

Chattaraj is presently on a 14-day home quarantine, as advised by doctors. He has no symptoms of the virus infection and his health condition is stable, official sources added.

On the other hand, Chattaraj has urged all persons who have come in contact with him during past few days to get tested as well and remain in isolation if necessary.

Chattaraj’s office premises are being sanitised after he tested positive.

PNN