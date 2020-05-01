Rourkela: Panic gripped commuters travelling on Brahmani bridge in Rourkela after a portion of the bridge caved in late Thursday night.

According to locals, the incident is suspected to have taken place late Thursday night and this led to disruption in vehicular movement Friday morning.

National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) project director Sourav Chourasia said repair work has been initiated on war-footing and there are no signs of danger.

“Cracks developed on the surface of the bridge earlier and iron plates were placed in the damaged portions,” Chourasia said.

Notably, the bridge was last repaired 15 days ago and it has developed cracks again. Meanwhile, locals have expressed displeasure over the incident. The bridge was constructed more than six decades ago.