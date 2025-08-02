Rourkela: Despite the passage of over two years since a high-level meeting resolved to make Rourkela an overhead cable-free City, the resolution finds little implementation on the ground.

In several parts of the City— including Daily Market, Koel Nagar, Chhend, Panposh, Basanti Colony and Uditnagar Civil Township—thick clusters of dangling cables continue to hang precariously from electric poles.

These cables, resembling tangled cobwebs, not only mar the aesthetics of the Smart City but also pose significant safety risks to commuters and pedestrians. Ahead of the Hockey World Cup in January 2023, the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) administration convened a meeting to address the city’s cable management issues.

Representatives from all cable operator firms participated and collectively agreed to eliminate overhead cabling. The initial plan involved laying cables underground from Panposh to the railway station.

Until the underground work was complete, it was agreed that cables would be housed securely in cable boxes on electric and other utility poles. The then additional district magistrate also directed operators to immediately stop installing cables on electric poles, warning that legal action would be taken against violators.

However, overhead cables continue to clutter the city’s skyline, undermining both safety and visual appeal. In crowded areas such as Daily Market, operators have been observed laying cables unsafely, prioritising profit over public welfare. Despite the risks posed to the public, authorities have allegedly remained passive.

No fines have been imposed, nor has any enforcement action been initiated against those violating regulations, sources said.

In many areas, cables hang loosely from poles and, sometimes, fall to the ground, increasing the likelihood of accidents. A recent incident occurred near the fitness park in Uditnagar, where the excessive weight of bundled cables caused a 33-kV power line to snap and fall across the road. Commuters narrowly avoided a major mishap.

It is not just authorised cable operators—several private networking companies have also illegally installed cables on Smart City infrastructure. This unauthorised activity is reportedly causing considerable revenue loss to the RMC.

As a result, drivers and commuters now feel increasingly unsafe on the roads.

When contacted, Additional District Magistrate Ashutosh Kulkarni said action would be taken against agencies flouting government directives and laying cables indiscriminately. “Concrete steps would be taken to make Rourkela free of overhead cables,” Kulkarni assured.

PNN