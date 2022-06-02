Nabarangpur/Umerkote: The Nabarangpur police, Wednesday, attached illegally acquired properties of three ganja traders worth Rs 1.22 crore at BS Padar Banuaguda village under Umerkote police limits. The properties confiscated belong to three ganja traders – Subhas Bisoi and his two sons Subir Bisoi and Rama Chandra Bisoi in the village. Subhas and his two sons had acquired the properties through illegal means of ganja trade. Meanwhile, Bisoi and his two sons are absconding.

The attached properties include both movable and immovable assets of Subhas and his two sons. The properties were seized on the order of SP S Sushree under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, said an official press release said. Nabarangpur police froze immovable and movable properties of Subhas and his two sons which include two buildings, one bullet motorcycle and a cash balance of Rs 4, 39,909, held in SBI, ICICI and Axis banks, the release stated.

The three are accused of supplying ganja to states like Delhi, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh through an illegal network and their names figure in several cases under NDPS Act. Cases were registered at Koshagumuda police station March 24, 2021 and at Kodinga police station April 21 in the same year. They had earned the properties through illegal ganja trade. Former MP Smith Parmar had sought permission from the Kolkata office of the Union Finance Ministry to attach the properties.

Later, the district police with the assistance of Roads and Buildings department, bank authorities and revenue department conducted a valuation of the landed properties, house and money saved in the bank. The Union Finance Ministry ordered for attachment of properties of the Bisois in a letter FNDPSA/B52/22-23, May 31, 2022.