Bhawanipatna: Two to three unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants Friday looted a farmer of Rs 1 lakh on NH-26 near Utkela area under Kesinga block in Kalahandi district.

According to a source, Rupchand Jain, a resident of Utkela, withdrew Rs 1 lakh from a bank and while returning home, miscreants snatched the cash bag away from him and fled towards Kesinga.

The miscreants were so fast in their act that neither Rupchand nor any of the passersby could notice the motorcycle brand or how many persons were riding it.

That said, Rupchand could only inform the police that the motorcycle was black in colour and did not bear a number plate.

On being informed, Utkela outpost officer-in-charge Premraj Kanar and Kesinga police reached the bank and inspected the CCTV visuals. Police said the miscreants will soon be identified and arrested with the help of CCTV footage.