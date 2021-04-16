Bhubaneswar: A day after two labourers died of asphyxiation while clearing a manhole in Cuttack’s CDA area, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday announced an assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased.

Expressing deep concern over the mishap, Naveen ordered the transfer of Sushanta Ghadai, who is the executive engineer with Public Health and Engineering Organisation and also the general manager (GM) of Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO), as well as Subash Rout, who is the SDO and also GM of WATCO, for dereliction of duty, said a press statement.

The CM has also suspended junior engineer Pradyut Kumar Sahoo in connection with the mishap. “This apart, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation has filed an FIR with the local police against Sahoo as well as the service provider Deepak Nayak,” it added.

Notably, P Shankar, 23, of Meria Bazar Makarbagh Sahi area, and Bishnu Nayak, 22, of Badamba area in Cuttack died Thursday while clearing a manhole in the Millennium City.