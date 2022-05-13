Bhubaneswar: In an aim to attract more tourists, the Odisha government has decided to develop infrastructure at important tourist destinations like Bhitarkanika, Chandrabhaga, Nrusinghanath and Harishankar. The government will spend Rs 132.32 crore for the development work. This decision was taken Thursday during a high level meeting held here under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra.

During discussions it was decided that for Bhitarkanika, tourism facilities would be developed in four principal zones. They are Dangmal, Gupti, Khola, and Chandbali. The primary interventions would include setting up of cottages, laying of floating jetties, development of arrival plazas, common facility centres, towers for wildlife sighting, toilets and parking, officials informed after the meeting. Land for projects would be acquired and developed by IDCO near Gupti, Khola, and Kasturikana.

The entire project in Bhitarkanika would be undertaken in three phases. In the first phase, Rs 46.23 crore will be spent for providing high priority facilities. Kendrapara District Collector Amrit Ruturaj and DFO participated in the meeting through video conferencing. Similarly, boating and beach sighting facilities would be developed at Chandrabhaga at an investment of approximately Rs 42 crore. On the other hand Rs 46 crore will be spent for development work at Nrusinghanath and Harishankar.

Mahapatra informed officials that the projects would be executed through the Works department for expeditious implementation. The chief secretary also asked officials to manage the sites through committees involving local stakeholders. Local women SHGs will be involved in hospitality, sanitation and upkeep of the facilities, he said.