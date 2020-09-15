Bhubaneswar: The state-run Odisha Bridge & Construction Corporation Limited (OB&CC) has estimated a requirement of Rs 1,580 crore for the proposed revamping of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

The cost includes development of additional facilities of 1,000 beds and two playgrounds along with hostel facilities, staff quarters and administrative buildings at the hospital.

The Works department has sought funds from Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department for execution of the mega project.

The OB&CC has selected a Gurgaon-based agency as master planning and programme management consultant for redevelopment work of the SCB Medical College & Hospital. The consultant will provide services including designing, preparation of master plan, organisational development, contractor selection, project supervision and monitoring during the construction period.

“Considering requirement of funds to take up initial activities for the project and payments to the consultants as per contract, the H&FW department is requested to place a 5 per cent (Rs 79 crore) of IPC with OB&CC,” Works secretary Krishan Kumar wrote to H&FW additional chief secretary PK Mohapatra.

In November last year, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced Rs 1,000-crore package for modernising and revamping of the medical college in Cuttack. The plan was to make it state-of-the-art and the 3,000-bed integrated hospital with the latest medical facilities. The actual expenditure will be much more than the preliminary estimates, sources said.