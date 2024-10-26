Bhubaneswar/Talcher/Angul: Talcher Road Station, designated as a non-suburban group (NSG)-5 category station under Khurda Road Division of the East Coast Railway (ECoR), is set to get a major facelift with a proposed investment of Rs 19 crore. The project aims at enhancing passenger facilities and accommodating the increasing traffic generated by the nearby coalfields, power plants and other industries. As one of the 57 Amrit Stations announced by the Ministry of Railways, Talcher Road Station is poised to become a vital transport hub, meeting the needs of the growing population in the region.

Currently, managing 22 trains, the station’s passenger traffic is expected to rise steadily due to ongoing industrial developments in the vicinity. The proposed development plan includes a range of new facilities aimed at improving passenger experience that include a new station building (G+1) covering 300 sqm, improvement in traffic circulation and beautification of the circulating area (2,055 sqm), featuring unidirectional traffic flow with separate entry and exit gates, upgradation of front façade of the existing station building (990 sqm), a well-planned parking area designed for two-wheelers, four-wheelers, and auto-rickshaws (1,854 sqm), additional platform shelters across the station, totaling 35 bays and a spacious waiting hall of 140 sqm.

These apart, premium modular toilets (70 sqm), provision for a 12m-wide foot over-bridge (FOB), enhanced platform surfaces finished with flamed granite and heavy-duty mosaic tiles and installation of comprehensive signage for improved navigation are in progress. As of now, the project has achieved 51 per cent physical progress, said the ECoR sources. This development underscores Indian Railways’ commitment to enhancing infrastructure and passenger services at key stations, reflecting the growing demands of both local communities and industries.