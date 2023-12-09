Bhubaneswar: Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) chairman Asit Tripathy Friday informed that WODC has sanctioned Rs 1 crore for the development of the Mahanadi Netra Hospital in Subarnapur, as the hospital has been playing a crucial role in providing eye care services in the region under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana. Tripathy informed this while attending a review of various development projects being built in the district with financial assistance from the council.

On this occasion, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Subarnapur Collector Bimalendu Ray and the officials of Mahanadi Netra Hospital. Budget has been sanctioned for 80 beds at the hospital which now has 30. Tripathy said that the hospital will be transformed into a centre of excellence’ in ophthalmology in Western Odisha.