Kesinga: A road connecting Boringpadar Square on National Highway-26 to fire station in Kesinga NAC of Kalahandi district constructed at a cost of Rs 2.59 crore is lying unused these days. This is so due to the whimsical attitude on the part of the PWD department.

In 2016-17, MSBK Construction company was awarded the road construction work. While the estimated cost of the 1,500-metre long road from Boringpadar to the fire station was Rs 3,04,84,688.00, it was laid out spending Rs 2,59,15,339.00 in 2017-18.

As of now, it seems the money has gone down the drain given the road has since been lying unused.

The road was laid out across a patch of land owned by one Jogendra Majhi, a 65-year-old villager who is a paralysis patient and has been bedridden for last ten years. When the road was being laid out, Jogendra’s family members had pleaded with the contractor engaged to spare their portion of land. But the contractor didn’t pay any heed to their demands and rather forcefully got the road constructed. The road has encroached upon a piece of land measuring 34 decimals.

Over the years, the family has met sub-collector, PWD officials, executive engineers, tehsildars pleading for justice, but to no avail.

With no option left, the affected family has heaped earth on the road, shelving the fate of the road. The family has demanded compensation as per the present government value of the land.

When contacted, PWD, executive engineer, Ajit Kumar Babu said the matter would be settled after a probe.

PNN