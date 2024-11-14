Bhubaneswar: In a major fillip to fisheries sector, the state Cabinet led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Wednesday decided to implement a new scheme ‘Mukhyamantri Maschyajibi Kalyan Yojana (MMKY)’ with a budgetary allocation of Rs 2,239 crore. According to the Cabinet decision, the state sector umbrella scheme MMKY, with 17 sub-schemes, will be implemented in the state from financial year (FY) 2024-25 to 2028-29 with a total budgetary outlay of Rs 2,239 crore, said Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, who was present at the meeting.

The scheme will benefit about 14 lakh fishers including 6,67,500 fishers and 7,32,500 women self-help group (WSHG) members, in the next five years, he added. “The state government has also decided to implement “Prani Sampad Samruddhi Yojana (PSSY)” with a total outlay of Rs 1,031.19 crore for five years (from 2024-25 to 2028-29) to enhance meat and egg production in the state. The government has decided to spend Rs 696.21 crore for the development of various infrastructure in fisheries sector and Rs 449.71 crore for the development of infrastructure in the livestock sector in three years (2024-25 to 2026-27), Ahuja said.

Further, he said, the state government has decided to extend existing Water Sector Infrastructure Development Programme with an estimated outlay of Rs 9,652.24 crore for a period of five years starting from the current financial year to accelerate the pace of irrigation development in the state. Significantly, the state government will also implement ‘Goal for Management and Treatment of Animals’ (GOMATA) scheme that will facilitate phase-wise vaccination of Rs 2.5 crore and treatment of Rs 1.30 crore livestock annually.