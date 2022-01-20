Jajpur: Two mega drinking water projects worth Rs 296.17 crore for Bari and Korei blocks in Jajpur district have got the administrative approval.

The twin projects aim at providing piped water to 158 villages under Korei block and 89 villages under Bari block.

The office of the chief engineer of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) has intimated about the administrative approval to the secretary of the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department, January 15.

The RWSS will utilise Rs 138.69 crore for the mega drinking project in Korei block while an estimated Rs 157.48 crore will be invested for the Bari project.

The two projects are expected to resolve the drinking water crisis being faced by the villagers for long.

Meanwhile, locals expressed their anguish over the inordinate delay in execution of six other mega drinking water projects in the district.

A drinking water project at a cost of Rs 79.56 crore is underway in Sukinda block to provide water to 37 villages.

Likewise, Rs 351.44 crore has been sanctioned for drinking water projects for Dharmasala and Barchana blocks; Rs 191.85 crore for a project in Dasrathpur block and Rs 106.91 crore for Sukinda block.

