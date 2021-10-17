Bolangir: The state government has taken up a number welfare schemes. However, many projects are not being executed in time. One such project is Integrated Infrastructure Centre (IIC) which has been estimated at Rs 30 crore.

The idea of the project was conceived by the state government in 2016 with an aim to provide accommodation to homeless, helpless, senior citizens, depression-hit people, differently abled people, mentally challenged persons, third genders, beggars, drug addicts and alcoholics.

However, the project has failed to take off till date, because land has not been available to the project.

According to reports, Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department (SSEPD) had directed the Collectors and RDCs to identify 25 acres of land each for setting up of integrated infrastructure centre in 30 districts in 2016.

After Cabinet approval, the project has been included in 5T action plan. It was alleged that despite this, the project has failed to make any progress.

The administration has been blamed for its apathy towards the project. Five years after the state government’s direction, the administration has not yet provided necessary land.

In June 2020, the Bolangir Collector had intimated the secretary of the revenue department in a letter that about 9 acres of land near Khalikan village on the outskirts of Bolangir town will be provided as ‘advance possession’.

As per guidelines, the project is supposed to have 25 acres of land. Nearly Rs 30 crore will be spent for the project.

The IIC will have a lot of facilities like a shelter home for beggars and homeless people, a special school for mentally challenged and depressed children, a school for the visually challenged and deaf, a quick response centre, a physiotherapy centre, a mobile health unit, district rehabilitation centre, an advance rehabilitation centre and accommodation centre for drug addicts and alcoholics.

Locals alleged that such a good project has not been executed though five years have passed.

Only nine acres of land have been provided for a 25-acre project. They have cast doubts over execution of the project.

