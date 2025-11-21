Bhubaneswar: In a major welfare push for forest-based workers, the state government has announced a welfare package of Rs 41.17 crore for kendu leaf pluckers, binders and seasonal staff. The funds, released from the Chief Minister’s Kendu Leaf Welfare Fund, cover the 2024 crop year and the 2025–26 financial year.

According to official data, benefits have already been disbursed to 8.59 lakh kendu leaf pluckers across the state. Each worker has received assistance for essential items, including slippers (Rs 160), a carrying cloth (Rs 200) and a head cap (Rs 100). A total of Rs 39.54 crore has been transferred for these entitlements. The state government described this as a mark of respect for the workers’ “hard work and invaluable contribution” to the kendu leaf sector.

In addition, 18,768 binders are set to receive Rs 700 each for blankets and mosquito nets, amounting to Rs 1.31 crore. Another 16,237 seasonal workers have already been extended support of Rs 100 each, totalling Rs 16.23 lakh.

Officials noted that the welfare measures are being implemented under the direct supervision of Forest & Environment, Labour and State Insurance Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia, with guidance from the Chief Minister. The government said the new package will “enhance the social dignity, safety and livelihood security” of thousands of kendu leaf–dependent families. It is expected to strengthen the economic foundation of communities reliant on forest-based labour.