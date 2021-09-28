Nayagarh: Joint Secretary of Mission Shakti department, Binod Kumar Jena has directed the Nayagarh District Collector to submit a report on the alleged misappropriation of Rs 68 lakh in the name of ‘Mission Shakti’ building in Bhapur block. As per the complaint lodged with Mission Shakti Commissioner-cum- Secretary, for the construction of buildings in 20 panchayats of Bhapur block, a grant of Rs 80 lakh – Rs 20 lakh per building-was sanctioned. But, in 17 panchayats, the money meant for the building was siphoned off.

In Fategarh, the money was misappropriated through false bills without constructing the building. The government quarter of village-level worker (VLW) was given a fresh coat of colour to show it to be the Mission Shakti building.

Acting on the direction of the district collector, a four-member team led by DPC, Nayagarh Mission Shakti, Samiksha Padhi visited Fategarh and carried out an enquiry into the allegation August 24.

September 22, the Mission Shakti building visited by the team was given a fresh coat of colour and renamed as VLW quarters.

At the same time, the sub-collector in his report mentioned it that money was misappropriated in Rakma and Golapokhari panchayats. The sub-collector had conducted the enquiry as per the allegation by the then Bhapur block chairperson Shantilata Behera. The enquiry revealed it that the money meant for the Mission Shakti building was pocketed by forging the signature of Bhapur block chairperson. The sub-collector in his letter (Letter No-1989, 13/08/2021) informed the district collector about the alleged scam.

Similarly, it has been alleged that the money was embezzled by showing a club house in Baghuapalli panchayat as the Mission Shakti building.

When contacted, PD, DRDA Subash Chandra Ray said, “If the allegations are proved to be true, exemplary action would be taken against the guilty ones.”