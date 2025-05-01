Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government announced an investment of nearly Rs 9,200 crore to upgrade healthcare infrastructure by redeveloping four major medical institutions, officials said Wednesday. The decision was made in a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and attended by Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling.

Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Burla will receive Rs 1,594 crore for redevelopment, increasing its bed capacity from 1,485 to 2,861. MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur will be redeveloped at a cost of Rs 1,014.13 crore, boosting its bed capacity from 1,583 to 2,033.

Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) will receive Rs 627.16 crore to expand its bed count from 437 to 763. Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar will undergo a comprehensive redevelopment with an investment of Rs 5,958 crore, increasing its bed capacity from 750 to 2,582.

Additionally, the Chief Minister reviewed the ongoing redevelopment of Cuttack’s SCB Medical College and Hospital, which is being revamped with a Rs 4,474.49 crore investment, aiming to complete the first phase by June 2026, increasing bed capacity to 3,796.

The Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer is also undergoing redevelopment, with a Rs 895.89 crore investment to increase its bed count to 1,127.

