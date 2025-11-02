Cuttack: Dr Sarat Kumar Sahoo, a prominent industrialist and founder of “Ruchi Foodline”, popularly known for its “Ruchi Masala” brand, died Sunday afternoon. He was 74 years old.

Sahoo, who was serving as the executive chairman of the Odisha Assembly of Small and Medium Enterprises (OASME), was widely known for his efforts to strengthen the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector in Odisha.

Under his leadership, Ruchi Foodline grew from a modest venture into one of the state’s leading food manufacturing companies, producing a range of products including spices, edible oils, flour, noodles, and frozen ready-to-eat foods under the Frozit brand.

Colleagues and industry leaders remembered him as a visionary entrepreneur who championed indigenous food processing and local employment. His philanthropic initiatives through the ‘Ruchi Pratibha Foundation’ also earned him wide respect.

Tributes poured in from across the business community and political circles, mourning the loss of Sahoo.