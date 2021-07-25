Chandahandi: The government has executed various schemes to ensure electricity reaches all at the grassroots level – like street-lighting and electrification of Anganwadi centres.

However, people are still deprived of the benefits from these schemes in many panchayats under Chandahandi block in Nabarangpur district due to large-scale irregularities.

It was alleged that irregularities were committed in rural electrification works in 14 panchayats under this block. Locals have demanded a Vigilance probe into such wrongdoings.

Reports said, funds of 14th Finance Commission were allocated for electrification in each panchayat and Anganwadi centre. The district administration floated a tender for the work while a contractor of the other district was awarded the work.

As per the tender agreement, electrification of all Anganwadi centres should ensure quality works. But it was alleged that sub-standard electrical kits were used along with a fan and bulb in each Anganwadi centre. If calculated, as per the market rates, the contractor has spent only Rs 1500 to Rs 2,000 for purchase of electrical kits for each Anganwadi centre. Most of the electrical kits are not in working condition.

“Whenever children, pregnant women and lactating mothers visit the Anganwadi centres, they are unable to get service of electrification for which lakhs of rupees have been drained out,” local residents pointed out.

However, it was alleged that the contractor has been paid Rs 10,000 as bill for each AWC. “Electrification of Anganwadi centres is nothing but a waste of money. The child development programme officer (CDPO) has cleared the bill of the contractor despite sub-standard work,” locals lamented, adding that the work should have been properly assessed before payment.

Locals have demanded Vigilance probe into all such irregularities and role of the CDPO in such mess.

When contacted, Chandahandi CDPO S Gita said the contractor has completed electrification of 94 Anganwadi centres out of a total of 130 cenres in the block.

“After receiving complaints about use of sub-standard electrical kits, I am getting the matter investigated by Anganwadi supervisors. If the allegation is substantiated by the investigation, we will recommend the authorities of the electricity distribution company to stop the bill payment to the contractor,” the CDPO said.

It was learnt that the same contractor had been allowed the street electrification work at Gabhirapada, Saradhapur and Malagaon panchayats at a cost of Rs 5.5 lakh each.

Locals alleged that the work in Saradhapur panchayat has not been completed, but the bill of the contractor has been cleared.

The street lights installed at Malagaon are of poor quality while lights have gone out of order even though it was claimed that Rs 30,000 is spent on each street light, it was alleged.

