Moscow: Russia Saturday issued a stern warning to Ukraine, saying it will respond to the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attempts to strike the Belgorod Region with American ATACMS operational-tactical missiles.

“These actions by the Kyiv regime, supported by Western curators, will be met with retaliatory measures,” read a statement issued by the Russian Defence Ministry.

The ministry mentioned that the Ukrainian troops had attempted to launch an ATACMS strike on the Belgorod region Friday.

“During the anti-missile battle, combat crews of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system and the Pantsir-SM anti-aircraft missile and gun system shot down all ATACMS missiles,” the Russian Defense Ministry stated.

In a major decision, the United States in November had authorized Ukraine to use US long-range missiles to strike targets deep into Russia territory.

It was reported that the UK and France had also given similar permission for their Storm Shadow and SCALP.

Russia has repeatedly called it an escalation of tension around the conflict.

On December 12, Russia accused the Ukrainian forces of launching a missile strike with Western high-precision weapons on the Taganrog military airfield in Russia’s Rostov region.

Six US-made ATACMS ballistic missiles were used, the Russian Defence Ministry noted, adding that two of them were shot down and the rest were deflected by Russian electronic warfare systems.

Falling missile fragments caused casualties among the personnel, the ministry said.

“This attack by Western long-range weapons will not go unanswered, and appropriate measures will be taken,” it added.

As he wrapped up his state visit to Kazakhstan on November 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin was asked if the outgoing Biden administration’s authorization to hit Russia with ATACMS affect the ability to establish contacts with a future Trump administration?

“It is possible that the current administration wants to create additional difficulties for the future one. This is also possible. But, as far as I can imagine, the newly elected president is an intelligent and already quite experienced person, and I think he will find a solution, especially after he has gone through such a serious test as the fight to return to the White House,” said the Russian President.

Even though US President-elect Donald Trump has asserted that he has a plan to “end the war” in Russia, Moscow has made it clear that it will interact with the new US administration while firmly upholding its national interests.