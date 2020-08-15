Moscow: Russia has reportedly produced the first batch of its new vaccine for Covid-19, Sputnik V, the Interfax news agency quoted the health ministry as saying Saturday, hours after the ministry reported the start of manufacturing of the vaccine.

This production of vaccine has drawn great international limelight where several experts of the medical community and public policy have termed the fast tracking a hasty move wherein national prestige is being accorded prime importance rather than safety of citizens.

Russia has said the vaccine, the first for the coronavirus to go into production, will be rolled out by the end of this month.

Its approval comes before trials that would normally involve thousands of Phase 3 participants. The Phase 3 trials are considered crucial for any advancement in the mass or commercial production of the drug.

The vaccine has been named “Sputnik V” as a tribute to the world’s first satellite launched by the Soviet Union. President Vladimir Putin has assured the public that it is safe, adding that one of his daughters had voluntarily taken it and felt good afterwards.

Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute, which developed the vaccine, said previously that Russia aims at producing close to 5 million doses a month by December-January, Interfax said.

PNN/Agencies