Los Angeles: Actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are all set to welcome their fourth baby.

On Thursday, the former Gossip Girl star, 35, showed off her baby bump on the red carpet at the 10th annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Starting to date Ryan Reynolds in 2011 before they married in 2012, Blake already has three daughters – James, seven, Inez, five and Betty, two – with the Deadpool actor.

The pair revealed their youngest child’s name with the help of Taylor Swift, who named her ‘Folklore’ album track after the toddler in 2020 and later detailed how they trust the 32-year-old singer songwriter “implicitly”.

Reynolds, 45, said: “She’s very sensitive to any of that stuff. And obviously, the song has nothing to do with our kids other than our kids’ names. But I mean, what an honour. We thought it was pretty damn amazing. We still do. You know, I still walk down the street and shake my head thinking, ‘I can’t believe that happened.’ ”

The Deadpool star recently shared about his decision to step away from acting for a bit to focus on fatherhood.

He said, “The biggest thing for me, and I know you have kids as well, is that I don’t want to miss this time with my kids.”

“When I’m shooting a film, I’m oftentimes in Europe, I’m away, there are incredibly long hours, it’s a ton of constant, kind of requirement to be there the whole time, not just because I’m performing but I’m also generally producing and writing on my movies as well.”

He added, “I really enjoy being a presenter dad. I love taking them to school in the morning, I love picking them up.”