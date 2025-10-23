Thiruvananthapuram: Former Sabarimala Administrative Officer Murari Babu, who was taken into custody by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the gold misappropriation case Wednesday night, has been arrested after several hours of questioning, said officials here Thursday.

The SIT recorded his arrest Thursday and will either be produced physically or virtually before the Ranni Court in Pathanamthitta.

He was taken into custody from his residence in Kottayam district around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Reacting to the arrest, former Travancore Devasom Board member and Congress leader Ajay Tharayil said this arrest of an official means nothing.

“The SIT should speed up things and proceed with their probe as a mere Babu or Unnikrishnan Potti under arrest won’t suffice because the probe should reach the higher-ups, and all are waiting to see how far the probe goes,” said Tharayil.

Babu was the responsible official at the Sabarimala temple when the alleged scam took place in 2019.

He was suspended by the Travancore Devasom Board, under which he is a top official.

Babu, after his detention, was brought to the SIT camp office in the state capital city. He is an accused in cases related to the theft and illegal transport of gold-plated panels and frames from the temple.

The SIT first registered two separate FIRs and named 10 people as accused, including the prime accused — Unnikrishnan Potti — who has been arrested.

Babu is also an accused in both the FIRs.

The SIT, after its probe, believes Babu was a key link in the conspiracy that spanned from 2019 to 2024.

It was during his tenure as Administrative Officer in 2019 that the practice of replacing gold plating on the Dwarapalaka plates and wooden frames with copper plating allegedly began.

Allegations against him also include the forging of records started under his supervision.

Ever since his name surfaced, Babu, however, has repeatedly denied wrongdoing. He maintained that the mention of copper plating in the mahazar (official record) was based on a letter from the Tantri (chief priest).

Babu has always claimed that he only submitted a preliminary report, while the final approval came from higher authorities.

Meanwhile, the SIT continued recording the statements of witnesses. It has begun questioning the security and temple staff who were on duty when the gold panels were removed from Sabarimala.

The local court has given custody of the first accused, Potti, to the SIT until October 30.

Even as the SIT continues its questioning, its officials are likely to reach Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai to collect evidence.