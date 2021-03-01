Bhubaneswar: Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra tied the ‘nuptial knot’ with his reel-life partner and actress Archita Sahu at a luxurious resort in Rajasthan, Monday.

Meanwhile, pictures of the future couple have surfaced have gone viral on various social media platforms. Taking to the Instagram, the actor shared Archita’s picture and wrote, “Today onwards all your Joys & sorrows, pleasures & pains are mine.”

In the picture, Archita is looking drop dead gorgeous in a red outfit while groom Sabyasachi is also appearing handsome in a white outfit quipped with pink turban (Pagadi).

The ring ceremony of the star couple was held Sunday night. The wedding ceremony and festivities will be held at the Neemrana Fort Palace located on Delhi-Jaipur national highway (NH-8) in Rajasthan.

According to sources, the high-profile ceremony will take place in the presence of around 70 to 80 family members and close relatives.

The duo has acted in several Odia movies and is one of the most sought-after pairs in the Odia film industry.

The film industry was abuzz with reports of Sabyasachi and Archita getting married for the last couple of months. Both the actors Sunday took to their social media accounts to announce their wedding.

In a post, Sabyasachi wrote, “With the blessings of Lord Jagannath and our families it gives us immense happiness in sharing that our wedding is happening tomorrow. You all are integral parts of our family. You have always showered your love during our good and bad times. How can we forget you on our big day! To start this new journey of togetherness, we will need your good wishes and blessings.”

Notably, the duo has given hit Odia movies like Pilata Bigidigala, Smile Please, Mun Eka Tumara, Mun Sapanara Saudagara, Pagala Karichi Paaunji Tora, Kou Duniya Ru Aasila Bandhu, Tora Mora Jodi Sundara, Kebe Tume Nahan, Kebe Mun Nahin, Hela Mote Prema Jara and many more.