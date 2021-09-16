Mumbai: Music composer duo Sachin-Jigar released their track ‘Nahi Jana’ Wednesday. The renowned music composers say that through this track, they are paying tribute to the frontline workers who have worked hard in service of people during the pandemic.

Talking about the song Sachin-Jigar jointly said: “Nahi Jaana is special and very close to our hearts. We have been fighting this pandemic for over a year now. The frontliners from different sectors are working 24 hours to help us fight this battle. This is an ode from our end thanking them for their selfless services and acknowledging the sacrifices their families make to allow these real life heroes do their job .”

The song features Sachin Sanghvi along with Aadil Khan and Esshanya S Maheshwari. Sung by Sachin, the song is penned by Siddhant Kaushal.