Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused rebel leader Sachin Pilot of playing into the hands of the BJP. Speaking after the Congress announced the sacking of Pilot and his two aides from the Rajasthan Cabinet, Ashok Gehlot alleged that the BJP wanted to repeat what it had done in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress government led by Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh had collapsed in March after a rebellion by Jyotiraditya Scindia. “But the BJP’s intentions will not fructify in Rajasthan”, Gehlot said here Tuesday .

The chief minister said Pilot and other ministers as well as MLAs were given ample opportunities but they did not attend the Congress Legislature Party meetings Monday and Tuesday.

“There is nothing in the hands of Sachin Pilot. He is playing into the hands of the BJP which is making all arrangements,” Gehlot told reporters after meeting Governor Kalraj Mishra. “I am very sad that horse trading was going on. It is for the first time in the country that democracy is under such grave threat,” he added.

Gehlot said he had fulfilled the rebel leaders’ demands by making budget announcements and ‘their works were done but still they were like this’. He said his government was engaged in handling the coronavirus crisis. It is unfortunate that attempts to topple the government were made at such a crucial time. Therefore, he said, the party was compelled to take the decision and no one is happy.

Gehlot said he did not complain to the party high-command against Pilot and his aides. However, despite that, they kept on tweeting and giving statements daily.

After attempts to assuage Pilot failed, the Congress removed him Tuesday from the posts of Rajasthan’s Deputy Chief Minister and the party’s state unit chief. The party also removed his loyalists Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena from the state Cabinet.

Gehlot met the governor immediately after the Congress Legislature Party meeting where the decision to remove the three ministers was taken.