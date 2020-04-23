New Delhi: It’s been close to seven years since he has given up the game. But he still remembers the ‘Saachin’, ‘Saachin’ chants that reverberated in most stadiums across the world when he batted. That is why iconic batsman Sachin Tendulkar says the very idea of cricket inside an empty stadium disappoints him.

Made for television sport is being given a serious thought owing to the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19. The disease has made social distancing a necessity. But sport without fans is not an option for one of India’s greatest sportspersons.

Disappointing without spectators

“Empty stadiums would be so disappointing for players who are competing. There are times when players respond to spectators. If I play a good shot and the manner in which crowd responds also brings in that energy,” Sachin Tendulkar said Thursday.

“Similarly, if a bowler bowls a fiery spell and the crowd is responding to it, it builds a kind of pressure on the batsman. The batsman needs to respond to the challenge. Spectators are integral to any sport. Their encouragement, vociferous chants for or against you is a necessity in sport,” said Tendulkar, who turns 47 Friday.

Changes coronavirus may bring in cricket

Considered an insightful student of the game, what is his assessment of how the cricket world will cope once normalcy returns?

“Players will be wary for some time when using saliva (to shine the ball). It will play on their minds. Social distancing measures will be followed till the deadly virus is around,” Tendulkar pointed out.

“High fives and hugging your teammates will be out of norm some for time. This is what I would like to believe. They will be conscious to begin with and maintain social distancing,” Tendulkar said.

Safety first

This is precisely the reason why he wants complete normalcy before sporting activities restart. It is an opinion his one-time opening partner and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly endorsed a couple of days back.

“…you would want to play in an environment which is safe and secure. I still believe one has to be careful and be aware of what we have been hit with. The importance of good hygiene, something I have promoted as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador,” Tendulkar said.

Tendulkar would obviously love to watch cricket, whatever be the format. However, the game should start only when the BCCI and the government are fully confident that players are safe. Also safety of everyone involved with the game are of paramount importance.

“I have not given too much thought to it. The World Cup or the IPL whether they should be held. I don’t know,” asserted Tendulkarhe said.

Thoughts on IPL

Tendulkar didn’t want to comment on whether the IPL can happen in October this year. He however said he been hearing about a shortened IPL.

“I have no idea how many days in this window are left and whether an IPL can be conducted during that period. I am sure government and the BCCI will take everything into account before taking a decision,” pointed out the highest run-getter in the world. “After that a decision will be made, and that’s how it should be,” he added.

Life coming to a standstill has been humbling and probably given everyone the time to reflect, said Tendulkar. “Like freedom, we are so used to it. Probably we had taken it for granted, like getting domestic help every day. This phase will make us more understanding,” signed of Tendulkar.

Agencies