Mumbai: Sadak 2, the much-anticipated film directed by veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, will be heading for a digital release. The new was confirmed Sunday by producer Mukesh Bhatt. The Mahesh Bhatt directed film features Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in lead roles. Sadak 2 has been produced by ‘Vishesh Films’ and ‘Fox Star Studios’. It was supposed to hit the screens July 10.

There is uncertainty around the reopening of theatres shut down in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. It has pushed the makers to consider a digital release.

Official statement

“It (number of COVID-19 cases) is increasing day-by-day instead of subsiding. In this situation do you think the theatres will open? And even if they do and Sadak 2 is released, will people go to watch it? People have to protect their families. Today, life is more important,” Mukesh said.

“I am compelled to come (on digital platform). I don’t see any light in the near future. This is the best I can do to survive. There are certain things that you do, not out of choice but out of compulsion. This is the only option left. It is a no-brainer,” added Mukesh.

Sequel to 1991 film

Sadak 2, a sequel to the 1991 film starring Pooja Bhatt and Dutt, was an ambitious project created for the big screen. However, the makers will have to go ahead with the digital release to ‘survive’, the producer said.

One more movie to release digitally

Sadak 2 is the latest title to join the ever-growing list of films opting for a digital release during the pandemic. Coronavirus has brought many industries, including entertainment, to a grinding halt.

Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo was the first big Hindi movie to release on a streaming platform. The film featured megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Others slated for digital release

There are many other films are all headed for the digital platform. Among them are Vidya Balan-led Shakuntala Devi and Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl. Also actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara is headed for direct-to-digital release.

Mukesh said both filmmakers and audiences would prefer a big screen experience and the trend of digital premiere is temporary.

Temporary phase

“Now that films are releasing on OTT, it doesn’t mean theatres will shut down. People need outing, big screen entertainment is fun. It is a temporary phase. We need to understand it rationally and not blast or put each other down. We should lift each other up,” Mukesh said.

“I have got no option, so I will definitely consider OTT. We have not made this film to put it in lock and key. We want to bring it to people so that they enjoy the film,” he added.

The producer said the team is yet to finish the shooting on the film. They are planning to resume the work in July. “We have a two-day shoot left which we intend to begin next month. The post-production is going on in full swing simultaneously,” informed Mukesh.