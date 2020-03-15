Choudwar: Despite cases of electrocution being very common all across the state, the energy department of the state government is yet to take concrete steps to avoid damage to life and property.

A point in case being the low hanging 33 KV electric wire between Kapaleshwar School under Choudwar Municipality and ward-4 of Cuttack district. These cables pose a threat to thousands of commuters that are dependent on this road.

Locals have demanded corrective measures a number of times. They have also informed Choudwar Cesu officials. However, the department is yet to take any action.

The 33 kV goes over a primary school premise, several temples, a girls’ high school premise and several houses. Risk of electrocution, especially during rainy days, is really high, locals alleged.

“We are considering replacing the wire with an underground one at a cost of Rs 78 lakh. A proposal on this context has been sent to the higher-ups. Cooperation from the locals are expected to complete the project,” Cesu executive officer Amarjit Patnaik said.

Locals, meanwhile, have warned of taking to the streets if the sagging wires are not replaced soon.

PNN