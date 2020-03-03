Bhubaneswar: The prestigious ‘Sahitya Bharati Samman’ for the year 2020 will be conferred on eminent litterateur and dramatist Ramesh Chandra Panigrahi for his writing, research and outstanding contributions to the upliftment of Odia Modern Drama.

The award, instituted by Shri Gangadhar Rath Foundation, carries a silver emblem of the Sun temple, Konark, cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a citation.

Three additional prizes shall also be awarded. The ‘Bhanujee Rao Smaraki Puraskar’ shall be presented to eminent poet Dr Haraprasad Paricha Patanaik and “Binapani Mohanty Katha Sahitya Puraskar’ to eminent fictionist Bijoyinee Das. The awards carry cash prize of Rs 25,000 each.

The ‘Subrat Rath Smaraki Puraskar’ carrying Rs 10,000 each shall be presented to litterateur Debasish Samantray and Sushil Kumar Bag.

In memory of the founder, Shri Gangadhar Rath Smaraki Saamman’ shall be bestowed upon noted zoologist, social activist, litterateur and renowned dancer Dr Priyambada Mohanty Hezmadi for her outstanding achievements in the field of Odishi dance.

The awards shall be presented by the vice-president of Kendra Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi Madhav Kaushik, who would be the chief guest at the ceremony at Kala Vikash Kendra, Cuttack March 15, 2020 at 6.30 pm.