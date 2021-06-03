Bhubaneswar: Bijaya Kumar Sahoo, chairman of Bhubaneswar-based SAI International School, passed away while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a Hyderabad-based private hospital Thursday. He was 58.

According to a source, after testing positive for COVID-19, he was shifted to Hyderabad in an air ambulance for advanced treatment at KIMS, Hyderabad. Though he was all set to undergo a lung transplant, Sahoo lost the battle to the deadly virus.

Sahoo’s demise has sent a shockwave through the academic fraternity.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled the death of Sahoo who is known as an eminent educationist of the state.

“Deeply saddened to know about the passing away of noted educationist and entrepreneur, Dr. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo. As Advisor of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan, he had a pioneering role in transforming Govt School education. My condolences to his family, friends & students,” read Naveen’s tweet.

PNN