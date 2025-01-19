Mumbai: Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha has shared an AI generated image of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. The picture shows a wounded Saif on a hospital bed with an IV in his hand as Kareena sits beside him.

On Sunday, Shatrughan Sinha took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared the AI generated image as Saif undergoes recovery at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. The veteran actor also penned a long note in his tweet, and thanked the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, and deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde despite being from the opposition.

He wrote, “Very sad & unfortunate the tragic attack on our near, dear & loved #SaifAliKhan which injured him severely. Thank God he is healing well to recover. Profound regards to my all time favorite ‘show man’ filmmaker #RajKapoor’s granddaughter #KareenaKapoorKhan & the family. One humble appeal please stop the ‘blame game’, police are doing their job well. We certainly appreciate our CM & HM, Maharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis for his concern & remedial measures. Let’s not complicate the matter further”.

“The matter will be solved soon, sooner the better. Thanks to Deputy CMs @AjitPawarSpeaks & our friend @mieknathshinde for their kind words, extreme care & efforts. After all Saif is one of the most brilliant star/actor & also both a Padmashri & National Award winner. Law will take its own course as things are moving in the right direction. Get well soon” (sic)”, he added.

Saif was reportedly attacked with a 2.5 inch knife by an assailant who barged into his Bandra house through his youngest son, Jeh’s room.

As per media reports, doctors removed the 2.5 inches of knife from his wound. The actor, who underwent a surgery, has now been shifted to the ICU and is said to be out of danger.

The actor was stabbed multiple times in an attempt to fight off a burglar during the wee hours of Thursday. The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which are said to be serious as they are closer to his spine. The incident took place at 2:15 am when the burglar allegedly barged into their Bandra home, and attacked their house help and then Saif when he intervened.

IANS