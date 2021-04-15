Rourkela: Steel Authority of India Limited’s super specialty hospital in Rourkela, inaugurated last month by President Ram Nath Kovind, has been approved to be used as a COVID care facility.

At a time when Sundargarh district has been reporting highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state for the last two days, the super specialty hospital’s conversion into a dedicated COVID-19 facility is being seen as a strong push in dealing with the crisis.

Sundargarh Thursday reported highest 631 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The 60 bedded ICU facility of the hospital will be used for COVID-19 care. At the same time, the hospital will help augment the COVID-19 patients’ treatment in the state.

Notably, the district administration had earlier requested SAIL authorities to make the ICU facilities of the super specialty hospital available for treating COVID-19 patients.

President Ram Nath Kovind had inaugurated the hospital March 21. This 200-bed hospital is learnt to be equipped with facilities for treating patients suffering from diseases relating to neurology, neurosurgery, cardiology, cardiothoracic and vascular surgery, and nephrology. The hospital is also adorned with avant-garde medical equipment such as MRI 3 Tesla, CT scan 256 slice, 2 Cath Labs (uniplane & biplane), CRRT machine besides having five modular operation theatres laced with sophisticated technology.

PNN