Bhawanipatna: Tribal women engaged in collection of minor forest produce like sal seeds are getting a raw deal in Kalahandi district, a report said.

Thanks to the apathy of the state government, forest department and the Tribal Development Cooperative Corporation of Odisha Ltd (TDCC), they have failed to get the right price for their products.

Sal seeds are used in preparation of soaps, beauty products and various ayurvedic medicines. However, these women who spend around 10-12 hours daily are paid only Rs 15-20 per kg of seeds.

This has happened as the state government is yet to ensure minimum support price for these minor forest produce.

As a result they are forced into distress sale. Financial constraints of authorised Primary Procurement Agencies (PPA), involvement of middlemen and lack of market access are also some of the reasons behind the distress sale. The TDCCOL is able to buy only a small fraction.

Reports said over 60 per cent area of Kalahandi district is filled with sal forests. Come summer, the tribal women could be seen collecting the seeds and its flowers in the jungles in various parts of the district by sweeping the ground with brooms.

Sal trees bloom with the advent of summer and the seeds start sprouting of the flower. Seeds and flowers fall on the ground with blow of wind and the tribal women find the time opportune to collect the seeds.

The women after collecting the seeds bake them in low fire and later, press the shell with a pastel to extract the seeds. Seeds are then dried up under the sun to sell them in the market.

Traders with licenses buy the seeds from tribal women and transport them to outside of the state to various factories and manufacturing units. However, these women receive just Rs 15-20 for a kg.

This has happened as the state government is yet to raise the MSP of sal seeds. Tribal women have lodged several complaints with the district administration at various points of time but their pleas are yet to be addressed.

When contacted, tribal leader Paramananda Majhi said a hike in MSP would benefit the tribal women and he demanded that the government address the problem.

PNN