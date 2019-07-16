Mumbai: Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan has said his next production ‘Dabangg 3’ is shaping up well and the shooting of the film will be complete by September end.

Arbaaz Khan had turned producer with 2010 blockbuster film ‘Dabangg’, featuring his superstar brother Salman Khan as a small town cop, Chubul Pandey. Arbaaz Khan later made his directorial debut with ‘Dabangg 2’ in (2012).

The filming of the third installment, touted as a prequel, is currently underway. Talking about the status of the film, Arbaaz said, ‘The shoot of ‘Dabangg 3’ is going well. We are in for a very long schedule. We have completed almost 60 per cent of the film. Hopefully we will wrap up the entire shoot by September and are looking forward to the release in December end.”

The producer was speaking Monday evening to reporters on the sidelines of the on-location shoot of his upcoming film ‘Sridevi Bungalow’.

Arbaaz said the team is leaving no stone unturned to live up to the expectations of the audience for ‘Dabanng 3’

“People have lot of expectations from the film and that only means they love the franchise and the character. If there were no expectations, it was a matter of concern for us. We are giving our best and doing everything that ‘Dabangg 3’ requires. We are trying to make it a good entertainer. We are happy and confident with the film. We hope people like it,” Arbaaz stated.

Directed by Prabhudheva, the film will see Sonakshi Sinha reprise her role as Rajjo, along with Kannada star Sudeep as a new addition to the series.

Co-produced by Salman and actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi, ‘Dabangg 3’ is scheduled to hit cinema houses, December 20.

PTI