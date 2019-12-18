Mumbai: It is a well known fact that Salman Khan, the Dabangg has a heart of gold. The Sultan has once again displayed his softer side, when he helped spot boys on his film’s sets get their payments that had been delayed.

Quoting a source, the report said, “Sometimes, it does happen that in the midst of a hectic shoot, payments are not made to the workers who are on daily wages, including the spot boys. Recently, when some of these people brought this to Salman’s notice, he got everybody’s dues cleared. If Bhai sees anyone unhappy, he tries to bring a smile to their face.”

The report further said, “There was one actor called Ram Sujan Singh who Salman saw sitting down and having his food. He immediately told his staff that he wanted that guy to have food with him and sat down and shared his food with him. Which superstar does that?” It is not clear on which film’s sets the incident happened.

Salman, meanwhile, will see his upcoming film Dabangg 3 release December 20.