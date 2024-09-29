Ganjam: Salt production centres in Odisha’s Ganjam district are on the verge of extinction due to alleged neglect and apathetic attitude of the Centre and the state governments.

The centre has 1,472 acre land spread in Ganjam and Humma areas for salt production. The Humma-Binchanapali Salt Production and Sales Cooperative (HBSPSC) alone has 729 acre land under its jurisdiction. The land is given on lease to the HBSPSC and the lease term is renewed in every 20 years. The lease was last renewed in 2011 but cultivation was not taken up by lessees. This resulted in a sharp decline in salt production from this unit.

Reports said that the reason behind the decline in salt production is the disagreement between the Salt Board authorities and lessees on the formula of wages. Though Salt Board authorities and the lessees usually reach an agreement before production, both the parties did not agree on the formula on wages and this is stated to be one of the reasons why the production came to a halt. The Salt Board authorities of the Union government and the state Industries department had constructed a salt production unit between Humma and Suryanarayanpur. A rest house for the benefit of the salt farmers and labourers was also constructed there.

The Central Salt and Marine Chemicals Research Institute at Bhavnagar in Gujarat had identified the land for the production of quality salt by the salt farmers in the state.

Meanwhile, as the authorities have stopped giving importance to salt production, the land has turned into pasture for the livestock after lying unused and idle. As a result, people who depended on salt production for their livelihoods have migrated to other states in search of work.

People in Humma, Lakshmipur, Jhadakuda, Suryanarayanpur, Mayurpada, Niladripur, Kantiagad, Puintola, and Binchanapali villages also do salt farming along with cultivation of other crops.

However, after the Centre, state government and district administration stopped promoting salt production, people turned away from farming and are migrating elsewhere to earn a livelihood. Locals have demanded the government to intervene and revive the salt production centre and restore its lost glory.

PNN