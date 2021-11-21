Durban: South African spinner Sam Whitehead entered the record books Saturday when he took 10 wickets in an innings during a first-class match. His bowling figures are the best in his country’s domestic cricket in 115 years. Sam Whitehead represented South Africa at the 2016 Under-19 World Cup in Bangladesh. He conceded only 36 runs while taking all the wickets to fall.

Whitehead was representing South Western Districts in the division two game against Eastern Storm. Due to Whitehead’s effort, Eastern Storm chasing 186 for victory were bowled out for 65.

The 24-year-old Whitehead had taken five wickets in the first innings as well. He also scored 66 and 45 with the bat as his side as his side won the game by 120 runs.

Whitehead’s figures are the second best in the history of domestic cricket in South Africa. They are just behind leg-spinner Bert Vogler, who took 10-26 for Eastern Province against Griqualand West in 1906.

It should be stated here that Anil Kumble had achieved the same feat of picking up 10 wickets in an innings against Pakistan in a Test played at Feroz Shah Kotla in 1999. Prior to Kumble England spinner Jim Laker took 10 wickets in an innings against Australia. So Whitehead, even though he is yet to play international cricket for the South Africa senior side, is in elite company indeed. Incidentally all three are spinners.