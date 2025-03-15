New Delhi: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu Saturday announced the first film under her production company Tralala Moving Pictures and it is titled “Shubam“.

The upcoming film will have a theatrical release and is described as a “quirky comedy that promises a unique blend of humour and thrills, offering a fresh perspective on everyday issues,” according to a press release.

The 37-year-old actor, who most recently starred in “Citadel: Honey Boney” alongside Varun Dhawan, announced the launch of her production house in 2023 and it will be the first film for the company to release.

“This project embodies Tralala’s vision of unique, thought-provoking cinema that leaves you wanting more and hopefully over time will help audiences identify and highlight content coming out of our Tralala banner. I’m really excited about ‘Shubam’ and I can’t wait for audiences to see all our hard work take shape,” Prabhu said in a statement.

Penned by Vasanth Mariganti, the film is directed by Praveen Kandregula. It stars Harshith Malgireddy, Shriya Kontham, Charan Peri, Shalini Kondepudi, Gavireddy Srinivas and Shravani.

PTI