Sambalpur: A doctor couple in this district has been distributing cooked food among attendants of patients admitted to a hospital as they were facing difficulty in getting eatables due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

Dr Satya Prakash Dora and his wife Dr Jyotsna Padhan of the sub-divisional headquarters hospital in Kuchinda said that since March 30, they have been distributing cooked food among the attendants of the patients admitted to the 55-bed medical facility.

Satya Prakash said the government provides food for the patients but their relatives, who have come from far-flung areas, have been suffering due to closure of restaurants situated in the vicinity of the hospital because of the nationwide lockdown.

“I saw a patient sharing the food, provided to him by the hospital, with his attendant. I also saw a man bringing food from his village, which is around 20km from Kuchinda,” stated Satya Prakash. “These sights touched me. Therefore, I and my wife decided to serve food to the patients’ attendants,” the doctor added.

The doctor couple cooks food in their house with the help of some hospital staff and themselves distribute the food among the people.

Though the inflow of patients to the hospital has reduced due to the lockdown, still, around 30 people are attending to patients admitted to the hospital, Satya Prakash said.

“It is not an expensive affair to provide food to 30 people. We have decided to feed the attendants of the patients till the lockdown is lifted,” the doctor couple added in unison.

It is indeed a noble act by the two keeping mind that even markets have been shut down and there isn’t adequate supply of vegetables and other edible items. However, the doctor couple hasn’t allowed any hindrance to come in their way. They are continuing to serve people with humility in these troubled times.

