Sambalpur: A girl flouting COVID-19 guidelines with impunity ended with her entire family being under home quarantine.

This incident was reported from LIC Colony under Ainthapali police limits in Sambalpur district.

According to sources, the said girl was staying in Bangalore. She returned home June 25 after the lockdown restrictions were eased. But neither she nor her family members had reported to the district administration and thus wittingly violated the COVID-19 guidelines.

Moreover, the girl was seen moving around in the town without any care for COVID-19 norms. It has also been a topic of discussion in the locality that the family recently observed a get-together in their house.

The neighbours of the said family had been waiting for the family to voluntarily report to the district administration. As it did not happen, the locals informed the district administration and it, in turn, directed the police to act immediately.

The police along with some administrative officials raided the house Sunday. After having been confirmed that the family as well as the girl had violated COVID-19 guidelines, the administration directed the entire family to be under home quarantine.

